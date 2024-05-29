Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To China Increase By 37% In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 37% in 10 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 37.68 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 37.68 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to China were recorded at US $2.341 billion during July-April (2023-24) against exports of US $1.700 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 13.56 percent from $175.542 million in April 2023, against the exports of $199.352 million in April 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China decreased by 18.97 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $246.030 million in March 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.

64 percent in the first ten months, from US $23.199 billion to US $25.669 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $10.648 billion against US $8.343 billion last year, showing an increase of 27.61 percent in July-April (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 114.92 percent from US $598.196 million in April 2023, against the imports of US $1.285 billion in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country also witnessed a nominal increase of 1.39 percent during April 2024, as compared to the imports of US $1,267.921 million during March 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 5.27 per cent, from $45.766 billion to US $43.353 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China March April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

2 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

1 minute ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

1 minute ago
 Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s t ..

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..

1 minute ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

57 seconds ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

1 minute ago
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

1 minute ago
 DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

11 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

11 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

11 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

18 minutes ago
 Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business