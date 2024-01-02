Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To China Increase By 39.44% In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 39.44% in 5 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 39.44 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 39.44 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to China were recorded at US $1223.532 million during July-November (2023-24) against exports of US $877.444 million during July-November (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 36.29 per cent from $199.058 million in November 2022, against the exports of $271.316 million in November 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China decreased by 14.90 per cent during November 2023 as compared to the exports of $318.842 million in October 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 4.

99 per cent in the first five months, from US $11.915 billion to US $12.510 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $4741.099 million against US $5045.390 million last year, showing a decline of 6.03 per cent in July-November (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 10.71 per cent from US $906.128 million in November 2022, against the imports of US $1003.248 million in November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country witnessed a nominal increase of 0.99 per cent during November 2023, as compared to the imports of US $993.401 million during November 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 16.02 per cent, from $25.341 billion to US $21.281 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China October November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Honors Outstanding Clients in Monthl ..

Dubai Customs Honors Outstanding Clients in Monthly Recognition Ceremony

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan aim to end series on a high as they gear ..

Pakistan aim to end series on a high as they gear up for SCG Test

44 seconds ago
 Revolutionizing Smartphones: A Deep Dive into the ..

Revolutionizing Smartphones: A Deep Dive into the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G

4 minutes ago
 Karachi markets witness surge in gold prices

Karachi markets witness surge in gold prices

17 minutes ago
 119th Advance Railway Course participants visit EA ..

119th Advance Railway Course participants visit EAD

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
Gaza fighting rages after Israel warns war will la ..

Gaza fighting rages after Israel warns war will last all year

10 minutes ago
 PIC pathology lab acclaims int'l recognition

PIC pathology lab acclaims int'l recognition

10 minutes ago
 Human trafficking menace insurmountable sans impro ..

Human trafficking menace insurmountable sans improved economic situation: Solang ..

10 minutes ago
 RCB completes tender process for underground cabli ..

RCB completes tender process for underground cabling project of Saddar

10 minutes ago
 BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from March ..

BISEP notifies SSC Annual-I examination from March 14

10 minutes ago
 Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business