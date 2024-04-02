Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To China Increase By 42% In 8 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan’s exports to China increase by 42% in 8 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 42.02 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 42.02 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to China were recorded at US $1895.720 million during July-February (2023-24) against exports of US $1334.804 million during July-February (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 20.60 per cent from $140.166 million in February 2023, against the exports of $169.041 million in February 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China decreased by 31.05 per cent during February 2024 as compared to the exports of $245.169 million in January 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.

15 per cent in the first eight months, from US $18.643 billion to US $20.537 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $8105.831 million against US $7065.406 million last year, showing an increase of 14.72 per cent in July-February (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 90.63 per cent from US $601.189 million in February 2023, against the imports of US $1146.087 million in February 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country however witnessed nominal decline of 2.65 per cent during February 2024, as compared to the imports of US $1177.373 million during January 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 8.76 per cent, from $37.354 billion to US $34.079 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan China January February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic ch ..

Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefinin ..

OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..

25 minutes ago
 PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against ..

PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus

18 minutes ago
 UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

18 minutes ago
 Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax

49 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case

18 minutes ago
 NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooper ..

NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..

8 minutes ago
 Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble

8 minutes ago
 PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afgh ..

PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..

8 minutes ago
 US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold price ..

US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump

8 minutes ago
 Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business