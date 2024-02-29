Pakistan’s Exports To China Increase By 44.53% In 7 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 44.53 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 44.53 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to China were recorded at US $1726.679 million during July-January (2023-24) against exports of US $1194.639 million during July-January (2022-23), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 79.54 per cent from $136.551 million in January 2023, against the exports of $245.169 million in January 2024.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China decreased by 4.96 per cent during January 2024 as compared to the exports of $257.978 million in December 2023, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 9.
32 per cent in the first seven months, from US $16.444 billion to US $17.977 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $6959.768 million against US $6464.217 million last year, showing an increase of 7.66 per cent in July-January (2023-24).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 91.49 per cent from US $614.835 million in January 2023, against the imports of US $1177.398 million in January 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country also increased by 13.07 per cent during January 2024, as compared to the imports of US $1041.271 million during December 2023, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 11.09 per cent, from $33.476 billion to US $29.761 billion, according to the data.
Recent Stories
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week
China Focus: China's top 10 science advances in 2023 released
More Stories From Business
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG10 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February45 minutes ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project10 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points55 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January10 minutes ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities10 minutes ago
-
Passenger flights between China, U.S. to rise to 100 per week3 minutes ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report1 hour ago
-
Rupee stands at break-even point against Dollar3 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower3 hours ago