UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exports To China Up 76% In First Three Quarters: Pakistani Consul General Shanghai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan's exports to China up 76% in first three quarters: Pakistani Consul General Shanghai

Pakistan Consul General, Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that 2021 has been an excellent year for Pakistan-China bilateral trade

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Consul General, Shanghai, Hussain Haider said that 2021 has been an excellent year for Pakistan-China bilateral trade.

Driven by China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement Phase, Pakistan exports to China have increased more than 76% year-on-year in the first three quarters despite the pandemic.

"We believe that by the end of this year, our exports to China will cross $3 billion and that will be one of our highest-ever exports to China," he said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

Expressing pleasure over Pakistani businesses' expansion in the Chinese market via the CIIE, he said that China is Pakistan's largest trading partner.

He said that it's always our priority to take effective participation in the CIIE. This is a very good opportunity for Pakistani companies to further benefit from the enormous Chinese market as well as the liberal import policy of the Chinese government.

"We would like to thank the Chinese government for making excellent arrangements. It was a very successful event," he said.

Hussain Haider said that at this year's CIIE, Pakistani textiles including carpets, handicrafts like Himalaya salt lamps, jewellery and agricultural products, etc. were in display online and offline. Especially, the Himalaya salt lamp became a hit that drew many Chinese visitors, consumers and media at the expo.

"The Himalaya salt lamp is an exclusively Pakistani product, only produced in Pakistan. I also read some news about these salt lamps gaining attention in China. We hope these products can have a lot of demand in the Chinese market",� he added.

Meanwhile, at the expo, information and communication technologies of the emerging sector were highlighted in Pakistan's national pavilion. All of these depict Pakistan's potential export growth engine.

Looking into the future, Pakistan's global textile exports are over $13 billion.

We see large potential in the Chinese market for more value-added textile products like home textiles, garments for ladies, children and men", Hussain Haider said.

Besides, value-added leather products, agriculture products including rice, mangoes and citrus, etc. also look to further grow in the Chinese market in the days to come.

And there's lot of potential of Pak-China cooperation in the sectors of information and communication technology, as well as tourism after the pandemic ends," he added.

Benefitted from the FTA Phase, now increasingly more Pakistani enterprises are trying to enhance their presence in China. Hussain Haider made suggestions as to how Pakistani companies could better benefit from the largest consumer market in the world.

"Increasing the use of e-commerce and other digital tools particularly live streaming is an innovative strategy that Pakistani businesses need to adopt. In China, e-commerce platforms are very popular and powerful in product sale, and live streaming is quite important in product promotion," he remarked.

As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the second phase, focusing on improving Pakistani people's livelihood, much progress is expected to reach in agriculture and vocational education.

"Agriculture currently is the backbone of Pakistan's economy, which needs to be modernized. Chinese expertise and investment can play an important role in the greater agricultural mechanization and modern technology usage to increase the productivity of different crops in Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan has a very large labor force of about 65 million.

"We are working on different proposals to increase the bilateral cooperation on promotion and development of vocational and scientific education to improve the vocational skills of our labor force," he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Import Education China Agriculture CPEC Sale Shanghai Progress Market Textile Media Event All From Government Agreement Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint ventu ..

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint venture to sell civil rotorcraft

5 minutes ago
 Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping gir ..

Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping girls arrested

11 minutes ago
 Russia seeks to reassure ISS astronauts after miss ..

Russia seeks to reassure ISS astronauts after missile claims

2 minutes ago
 SANAD, FAB close new US$100 million financing agre ..

SANAD, FAB close new US$100 million financing agreement

20 minutes ago
 83 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

83 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.