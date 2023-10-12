Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To Turkiye Dip 2.56% In 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 05:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Turkiye witnessed a decrease of 2.56 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Turkiye were recorded at US $61.354 million during July-August (2023-24) against exports of US $62.972 million during July-August (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Turkiye also dipped by 8.99 per cent from $32.815 million in August 2022, against the exports of $29.863 million in August 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Turkiye decreased by 5.17 per cent during August 2023 as compared to the exports of $31.492 million in July 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 8.

26 per cent in the first two months, from US $ 4.951 billion to US $ 4.541 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Turkiye into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $ 68.930 million against US $80.964 million last year, showing a decline of 14.86 per cent in July-August (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Turkiye also witnessed a decrease of 26.81 per cent from US $48.033 million in August 2022, against the imports of US $35.151 million in August 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Turkiye into the country surged by 4.06 per cent during August 2023, as compared to the imports of US $33.779 million during July 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 26.01 per cent, from $11.474 billion to US $ 8.489 billion, according to the data.

