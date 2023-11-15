Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To Turkiye Dip 4.97% In 3 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:26 PM

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Turkiye witnessed a decrease of 4.97 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

The overall exports to Turkiye were recorded at US $90.272 million during July-September (2023-24) against exports of US $94.998 million during July-September (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Turkiye also dipped by 9.70 per cent from $32.026 million in September 2022, against the exports of $28.917 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Turkiye decreased by 3.16 per cent during September 2023 as compared to the exports of $29.863 million in August 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 4.

96 per cent in the first three months, from US $ 7.385 billion to US $ 7.018 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Turkiye into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $ 105.157 million against US $108.622 million last year, showing a decline of 3.18 per cent in July-September (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Turkiye however increased by 30.97 per cent from US $27.659 million in September 2022, against the imports of US $36.227 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Turkiye into the country surged by 3.06 per cent during September 2023, as compared to the imports of US $35.151 million during August 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 23.81 per cent, from $16.355 billion to US $ 12.460 billion, according to the data.

