Pakistan’s Exports To UK Increase By 2.31% In 10 Months
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the UK were recorded at US $1.683 billion during July-April (2023-24) against exports of US $1.645 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the UK also surged to $154.613 million in April 2024 against the export of $151.111 million in April 2023.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the UK decreased by 13.39 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $178.517 million in March 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.
64 percent in the first ten months, from US $23.199 billion to US $25.669 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the UK into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $695.909 million against US $512.171 million last year, showing an increase of 35.87 percent in July-April (2023-24).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the UK also increased to US $43.003 million in April 2024, against the export of US $31.875 million in April 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the UK into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.21 percent during April 2024, as compared to the imports of US $43.976 million during March 2024, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 5.27 per cent, from $45.766 billion to US $43.353 billion, according to the data.
Recent Stories
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong
BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid
Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..
Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation
Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers
The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday
Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU
Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive
KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor
More Stories From Business
-
US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points8 minutes ago
-
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 2436 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Dealers Association announces support to SBA57 minutes ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves rise to 3.2320 trillion USD in May57 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfaq25 minutes ago
-
SIAL serving as catalyst in Pakistan’s economic growth2 hours ago
-
Delegation of 35th SMC from NIM visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
FCCI chief hopes consultancy firm to provide good service to students for study abroad2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 19 paisa against Dollar3 minutes ago
-
European stock markets decline before US jobs report3 minutes ago
-
NBP President interested to open first branch in mainland China3 minutes ago