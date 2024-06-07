Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To UK Increase By 2.31% In 10 Months

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan’s exports to UK increase by 2.31% in 10 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the UK were recorded at US $1.683 billion during July-April (2023-24) against exports of US $1.645 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the UK also surged to $154.613 million in April 2024 against the export of $151.111 million in April 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the UK decreased by 13.39 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $178.517 million in March 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.

64 percent in the first ten months, from US $23.199 billion to US $25.669 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the UK into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $695.909 million against US $512.171 million last year, showing an increase of 35.87 percent in July-April (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the UK also increased to US $43.003 million in April 2024, against the export of US $31.875 million in April 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the UK into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.21 percent during April 2024, as compared to the imports of US $43.976 million during March 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 5.27 per cent, from $45.766 billion to US $43.353 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan United Kingdom March April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

3 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

48 seconds ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

50 seconds ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

51 seconds ago
 Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

53 seconds ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

55 seconds ago
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

3 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business