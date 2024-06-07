Pakistan’s exports to UK increase by 2.31% in 10 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the UK were recorded at US $1.683 billion during July-April (2023-24) against exports of US $1.645 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the UK also surged to $154.613 million in April 2024 against the export of $151.111 million in April 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the UK decreased by 13.39 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $178.517 million in March 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.

64 percent in the first ten months, from US $23.199 billion to US $25.669 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the UK into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $695.909 million against US $512.171 million last year, showing an increase of 35.87 percent in July-April (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the UK also increased to US $43.003 million in April 2024, against the export of US $31.875 million in April 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the UK into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.21 percent during April 2024, as compared to the imports of US $43.976 million during March 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 5.27 per cent, from $45.766 billion to US $43.353 billion, according to the data.