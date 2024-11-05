Pakistan’s exports to UK increase by 8.39% in Q1 of FY2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 8.39 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 8.39 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the UK were recorded at US $562.749 million during July-September (2024-25) against exports of US $519.142 million during July-September (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the UK also surged to $196.379 million in September 2024 against the export of $167.869 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the UK witnessed an increase of 7.27 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $183.066 million in August 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.

82 percent in the first three months, from US $6.952 billion to US $7.495 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the UK into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $180.442 million against US $187.938 million last year, showing a decrease of 3.98 percent in July-September (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also decreased to US $48.082 million in September 2024, against the export of US $58.822 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the UK into the country also decreased by 45.42 percent during September 2024, as compared to the imports of US $88.107 million during August 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 15.71 per cent, from $12.288 billion to US $14.219 billion, according to the data.