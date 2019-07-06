Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) in the year 2018 stood at Pound 1270 million ( 1.270 billion), against the volume of Pound 1247 million ( 1.247 billion) registered in year 2017 depicting a growth of 2 per cent, official sources said

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom UK ) in the year 2018 stood at Pound 1270 million ( 1.270 billion ), against the volume of Pound 1247 million ( 1.247 billion ) registered in year 2017 depicting a growth of 2 per cent, official sources said.

"Similarly, Pakistan's imports from the UK in year 2017 stood at 746 million against the imports of 686 million registered in year 2018 showing a decline of 8 per cent ", the Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan High Commission London Muhammad Shoaib Zafar said.

According to the Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan's exports to the UK in the months of Jan-March 2019 stood at 335 million against the exports of 301 million achieved in the same period of 2018, showing a growth of 11 per cent.

Similarly, he said Pakistan's imports from UK in the months of Jan-March 2019 registered 173 million against the imports of 179 million in the same period of 2018 showing negative growth of 3 per cent.

Shoaib Zafar said the recently held 4th review of Pak-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) also outlined a road map for trade between the two countries and the UK had announced to enhance its export fund credit facility from 400 million to 1 billion for Pakistan.

Pakistan and its exporters could greatly benefit from this facility extended by the UK to Pakistan, he remarked.

He said Pakistan had introduced its product Mangoes in UK market last year which had helped enhance its exports.

The Commercial Counsellor said more Pakistan's other fruits and vegetables would be introduced on the same pattern in order to enhance it exports in the UK markets.

He informed that an 8-member business and investment delegation will be visiting the UK soon to discuss and explore opportunities for UK businessmen and investors in Pakistan.