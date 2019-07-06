UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Exports To UK Stood At Pound (1270 Mln) In 2018

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:52 PM

Pakistan's exports to UK stood at Pound (1270 mln) in 2018

Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) in the year 2018 stood at Pound 1270 million ( 1.270 billion), against the volume of Pound 1247 million ( 1.247 billion) registered in year 2017 depicting a growth of 2 per cent, official sources said

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's exports to the United Kingdom (UK) in the year 2018 stood at Pound 1270 million ( 1.270 billion), against the volume of Pound 1247 million ( 1.247 billion) registered in year 2017 depicting a growth of 2 per cent, official sources said.

"Similarly, Pakistan's imports from the UK in year 2017 stood at 746 million against the imports of 686 million registered in year 2018 showing a decline of 8 per cent ", the Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan High Commission London Muhammad Shoaib Zafar said.

According to the Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan's exports to the UK in the months of Jan-March 2019 stood at 335 million against the exports of 301 million achieved in the same period of 2018, showing a growth of 11 per cent.

Similarly, he said Pakistan's imports from UK in the months of Jan-March 2019 registered 173 million against the imports of 179 million in the same period of 2018 showing negative growth of 3 per cent.

Shoaib Zafar said the recently held 4th review of Pak-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) also outlined a road map for trade between the two countries and the UK had announced to enhance its export fund credit facility from 400 million to 1 billion for Pakistan.

Pakistan and its exporters could greatly benefit from this facility extended by the UK to Pakistan, he remarked.

He said Pakistan had introduced its product Mangoes in UK market last year which had helped enhance its exports.

The Commercial Counsellor said more Pakistan's other fruits and vegetables would be introduced on the same pattern in order to enhance it exports in the UK markets.

He informed that an 8-member business and investment delegation will be visiting the UK soon to discuss and explore opportunities for UK businessmen and investors in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Road London Same United Kingdom 2017 2018 2019 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida M ..

4 seconds ago

Multiple Casualties in Huge Gas Blast at Florida M ..

15 minutes ago

Four suspects with weapons held in Multan

29 minutes ago

Govt resolving problems of people: Syed Sumsam Ali ..

29 minutes ago

Fishing slipway reopens in Yemen&#039;s Bab al-Man ..

39 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Mayo Hospital, inquires abou ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.