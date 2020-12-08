UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Exports To US Crosses $400 Mln In A Month: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan's exports to United States (US) during the months of October and November 2020 stood at $430 million and USD 437 million respectively.

"This is the first time that our exports to the US have crossed US Dollar 400 million marks in a month", the Adviser said on his twitter account here.

Razak Dawood said that it was a great achievement by our exporters and said "I encourage them to market their exports to US aggressively in order to capture a greater share of the market." Adviser also greeted 'Al Karam Textile Mills' for signing the 6-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc.

for North America and Mexico.

He said that this makes Al Karam the first home textiles company from Pakistan to have entered the brand licensing space in the international market.

Razak Dawood said that this will go a long way for its integration into the Global Value Chain, supported by focus on research and development to find innovative solutions.

He said "I urge exporters to make such efforts for integration into the Global Value Chain, which is one of the focus areas in the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF)."

More Stories From Business

