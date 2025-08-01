Pakistan’s exports to US increase 10.72% in FY 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 10.72 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to the exports of the last year 2023-24, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $6.028 billion during July-June (2024-25) against exports of US $5.444 billion during July-June (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $475.600 million in June 2025 against the export of $444.589 million in June 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed a decrease of 7.85 percent during June 2025 as compared to the exports of $516.149 million in May 2025, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 4.

24 percent in the fiscal year under review, from US $30.979 billion to US $32.295 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the year under review were recorded at US $2.350 billion against US $1.875 billion last year, showing an increase of 25.33 percent in July-June (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $197.231 million in June 2025, against the export of US $135.834 million in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a decrease of 19.32 percent during June 2025, as compared to the imports of US $244.487 million during May 2025, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 11.13 per cent, from $53.156 billion to US $59.076 billion, according to the data.