Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Pakistan’s exports to US increase 11.23% in 7 months

Pakistan's export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 11.23 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 11.23 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $3.565 billion during July-January (2024-25) against exports of US $3.205 billion during July-January (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $547.752 million in January 2025 against the export of $456.508 million in January 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 8.57 percent during January 2025 as compared to the exports of $504.481 million in December 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.

56 percent in the first seven months, from US $17.826 billion to US $19.175 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $1.268 billion against US $1.034 billion last year, showing an increase of 22.63 percent in July-January (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $188.310 million in January 2025, against the export of US $139.783 million in January 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal increase of 1.69 percent during January 2025, as compared to the imports of US $185.170 million during December 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 10.88 per cent, from $30.043 billion to US $33.314 billion, according to the data.

