ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Pakistan's exports to the United States (US) during fiscal year 2021 increased by 39 percent as compared to last year 2020.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistani exports to US were recorded at $ 5.2 billion as compared the exports of worth $ 3.

7 billion of last year, showing increase of $1.45 billion.

"This is the first time in our history that our exports to the US have crossed the $5 billion mark," he added.

He commended the efforts of exporters and Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) in the US.

He urged the TIOs at Pakistan's trade missions in New York and Houston to provide all possible facilitation to the exporters for enhancing exports further.