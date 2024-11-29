Pakistan’s Exports To US Increase 9.39% In Four Months
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.39 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $2.037 billion during July-October (2024-25) against exports of US $1.862 billion during July-October (2023-24), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $575.889 million in October 2024 against the export of $485.786 million in October 2023.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 12.58 percent during October 2024 as compared to the exports of $511.525 million in September 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 8.
64 percent in the first four months, from US $9.671 billion to US $10.507 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $739.163 million against US $589.239 million last year, showing an increase of 24.44 percent in July-October (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $180.407 million in October 2024, against the export of US $117.462 million in October 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 4.08 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of US $188.095 million during September 2024, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 12.96 per cent, from $16.671 billion to US $18.832 billion, according to the data.
