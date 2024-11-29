Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To US Increase 9.39% In Four Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.39 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $2.037 billion during July-October (2024-25) against exports of US $1.862 billion during July-October (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $575.889 million in October 2024 against the export of $485.786 million in October 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 12.58 percent during October 2024 as compared to the exports of $511.525 million in September 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 8.

64 percent in the first four months, from US $9.671 billion to US $10.507 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $739.163 million against US $589.239 million last year, showing an increase of 24.44 percent in July-October (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $180.407 million in October 2024, against the export of US $117.462 million in October 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 4.08 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of US $188.095 million during September 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 12.96 per cent, from $16.671 billion to US $18.832 billion, according to the data.

