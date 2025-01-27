Pakistan’s Exports To US Increase 9.78% In 1HFY 2024-25
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.78 percent during the first half of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 9.78 percent during the first half of fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $3.017 billion during July-December (2024-25) against exports of US $2.748 billion during July-December (2023-24), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $504.481 million in December 2024 against the export of $449.731 million in December 2023.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 6.08 percent during December 2024 as compared to the exports of $475.540 million in November 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.
15 percent in the first six months, from US $15.146 billion to US $16.229 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $1080.496 million against US $894.693 million last year, showing an increase of 20.76 percent in July-December (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $185.170 million in December 2024, against the export of US $155.755 million in December 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 18.61 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of US $156.115 million during November 2024, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 9.33 per cent, from $25.375 billion to US $27.743 billion, according to the data.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29
Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation
Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament
Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015
More Stories From Business
-
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder25 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 20158 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts Electric Vehicle Summit 202516 minutes ago
-
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering1 hour ago
-
LCCI welcomes SBP's decision to cut discount rate13 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister meets PBC delegation to discuss issues faces by Businesses2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mixed as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges13 minutes ago
-
Guiding principles for PSDP 2025-26 approved2 hours ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,360 more points2 hours ago
-
PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs300 per tola3 hours ago