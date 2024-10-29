Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To US Increase By 6.18% In Q1 Of FY2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 6.18% in Q1 of FY2024

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 6.18 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 6.18 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at US $1.461 billion during July-September (2024-25) against exports of US $1.376 billion during July-September (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $511.525 million in September 2024 against the export of $441.569 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 7.95 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $473.838 million in August 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.

82 percent in the first three months, from US $6.952 billion to US $7.495 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $558.562 million against US $471.776 million last year, showing an increase of 18.39 percent in July-September (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to US $187.700 million in September 2024, against the export of US $120.799 million in September 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.12 percent during September 2024, as compared to the imports of US $185.606 million during August 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 15.71 per cent, from $12.288 billion to US $14.219 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan United States August September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed ..

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..

21 minutes ago
 City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, g ..

City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets

21 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

23 minutes ago
 PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

21 minutes ago
 ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

25 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing inciden ..

Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident

13 minutes ago
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides wor ..

Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized

13 minutes ago
 PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement trainin ..

PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ..

PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ICT

13 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts

Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts

24 minutes ago
 BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Yo ..

BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business