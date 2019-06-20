Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State of America grew by 3.69 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan's exports of goods and services to United State of America grew by 3.69 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports of goods and services to USA were recorded at $4714.475 million during July-April (2018-19) against exports of $4546.421 million during July-April (2017-18), PBS data revealed.

The commodities that contributed positively in exports included polyesters, epoxides and primary form exports of which grew from $55.138 million last year to $87.094 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 57.97 percent.

The exports of gents shirts, ensembles and jackets etc also increased by 54.54 percent, from $92.687 million to $143.247 million whereas the exports of made up articles of textile material increased by 11 percent, from $270.170 million to $300.092 million.

The exports of sweaters, pullovers grew by 51.95 percent, from $63.936 million to $97.157 million while the exports of panty hose, socks and other hosiery increased by 10.11 percent, from $111.663 million last year to $122.958 million, the data revealed.

The exports of men's or boys suits, ensembles etc also increased by 9.94 percent, from $394.361 million to $433.594 million whereas the exports of T-shirts increased by 24.33 percent, from $126.635 million to $157.450 million.

The commodities that contributed in negative growth in exports included bed and table linen, toilet and kitchen linen exports of which decreased to $761.160 million current year from $777.675 million during the last year, showing decreased of 2.12 percent.

The exports of medical, surgical and dental instrument also decreased by 4.07 percent, to $98.352 million from $102.532 million whereas the exports of gents shirts decreased by 7.41 percent, to $180.121 million from $194.548 million.