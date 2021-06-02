(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said Pakistan's exports had reached $22.563 billion during the last 11 months from July to May 2020-21.

"According to provisional figures, our exports during July-May 2020-21 increased by 14 percent to $ 22.563 billion as compared to $19.801 billion in July-May 2020-21," he said in a statement. The adviser said there was an increase of $2.762 billion and "the credit goes to our exporters for maintaining the momentum of exports during a year marred by contraction and uncertainty in our major markets".

He said in May 2021, the exports increased by 18.7 percent to $1.657 billion as compared to $1.396 billion in May 2020.

"The dip in exports to below Rs 2 billion marks is because of extended EID holidays which were done to curtail the spread of COVID during Eid time," he added.

He said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and telecom exports grew by 46 percent to $ 1.70 billion as compared to $ 1.17 billion in the said duration. In April-2021, the exports rose by 66 percent to $196 million as compared to $118 million in April last year, he added. Razak Dawood said the exports now looked set to breach the two billion mark for a month for the first time in the country's history. "I commend the hard work of our ICT and telecom exporters, and assure them that the Ministry of Commerce is at their service for any facilitation they need," he added.

He said the Australian authorities had approved two mango treatment facilities for Pakistan.

"I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of mangoes from Pakistan."