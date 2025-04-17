Pakistan's External Account Posts Record Monthly Surplus Of $1.19b; Khurram Schehzad
Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad here on Thursday said that the country's Current Account posted a record monthly surplus of $1.19 billion in March 2025, representing a 229 percent year-over-year increase, marking one of the highest monthly surpluses
Quoting latest figures of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), he said, with record monthly surplus in March 2025, cumulative surplus in country's Current Account for first nine months of the current fiscal year ( (July-March 2025) now stands at $1.86 billion, which was in a deficit of $1.65 billion in the same period last year. He said that the Surplus in March 2024 stood at $363 million.
In March 2025, Pakistan's exports recorded at $3.51 billion, growing 8.7 percent on a year-on-year basis and 6.0 percent on a month-on-month basis, he said.
Khurram said that March 2025 imports also rose 8.0 percent on a year-on-year basis to $5.92 billion; however, imports fell 1.9 percent on a Month basis.
Resultantly, while Trade Deficit (Goods+Services) went up 7 percent on a year-on-year basis, it narrowed 11.5 percent in March 2025.
He said that for 9 month of FY25 (Jul-Mar25), total exports now stand at $30.9 billion, up 8.1 percent Year on years basis, while total imports stand at $51.9 billion, up 10.7 percent Year on Years basis, with cumulative Trade Deficit at $21.1 billion, up 14.7 percent Year on Years basis.
The Adviser said that with Oil prices down, and remittances continuing to make a record mark, Pakistan's current account is expected to be in deep Surplus by June FY25 (may also continue in FY26), thereby resulting in further scale-up in overall investor confidence.
