Open Menu

Pakistan’s First Sider Honey Shipment Heads To Malaysia

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Pakistan’s first Sider honey shipment heads to Malaysia

Pakistan’s First Sider honey shipment heads to Malaysia, according to the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan's vision leads towards this export milestone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s First Sider honey shipment heads to Malaysia, according to the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan's vision leads towards this export milestone.

Demonstrating the effectiveness of strategic leadership in enhancing Pakistan’s export portfolio, Jam Kamal Khan has overseen a significant breakthrough with the export of the first consignment of Sider honey from Tarnab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Malaysia, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The achievement of this milestone is a direct result of the minister’s relentless focus on promoting Pakistani agricultural products in the global market.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s vision has been the driving force behind initiatives that have positioned Pakistan as a serious contender on the international stage.

The Minister’s proactive policies culminated in the success of FoodAg 2024, an event that showcased Pakistan’s agricultural capabilities.

The Trade Mission at the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, operating under the minister’s directive, played a critical role in facilitating connections between Malaysian companies and Pakistani producers.

This effort was notably evident during the Second International Agriculture and food Exhibition in Karachi from August 9 to 11, 2024, where the seeds of future trade deals were sown.

Jam Kamal Khan’s commitment to fostering trade relations has paved the way for this initial export of high-quality Sider honey, which not only highlights Pakistan’s rich agricultural resources but also strengthens bilateral ties with Malaysia.

The minister’s comprehensive approach to trade promotion, which includes leveraging international exhibitions and targeted outreach, has proven essential in opening new markets for Pakistani goods.

Officials at the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur have commended the strategic guidance of Minister Khan, emphasizing that his policies and the sustained support from the Trade Mission have been central to this achievement.

The shipment marks a new chapter in Pakistan-Malaysia trade relations, promising further economic cooperation and prosperity.

This first consignment is seen as a gateway for future exports of diverse Pakistani agricultural products, signaling a promising path for strengthened trade links.

Both Pakistani and Malaysian stakeholders are optimistic that continued collaboration will enhance mutual economic growth and forge deeper ties between the two nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Agriculture Kuala Lumpur Malaysia August Market Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

2 minutes ago
 Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

3 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO ..

DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

3 minutes ago
 Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to ..

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training Colle ..

Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

3 minutes ago
 LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

3 minutes ago
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

7 minutes ago
 Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for T ..

Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distribut ..

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakh ..

IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case

5 minutes ago
 Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in ..

Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:

5 minutes ago
 DC reviews measure to combat smog

DC reviews measure to combat smog

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business