Pakistan's Fiscal Response To COVID Has Been Prudent, Well-targeted: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:19 PM

Pakistan's fiscal response to COVID has been prudent, well-targeted: Hammad

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar Friday said Pakistan's fiscal response to COVID had been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable through the landmark Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar Friday said Pakistan's fiscal response to COVID had been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable through the landmark Ehsaas programme.

As a result, Pakistan had witnessed one of the smallest increases in public debt in the world after COVID-19, he tweeted"Pakistan's fiscal response to Covid has been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable through the landmark Ehsaas program. As a result, Pakistan has witnessed one of the smallest increases in public debt in the world after Covid," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Pakistan World

