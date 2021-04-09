Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar Friday said Pakistan's fiscal response to COVID had been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable through the landmark Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar Friday said Pakistan's fiscal response to COVID had been prudent and well-targeted, including re-allocation of spending to the most vulnerable through the landmark Ehsaas programme.

