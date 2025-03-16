LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A high-profile delegation from Pakistan’s food sector is visiting Saudi Arabia to explore investments avenues and receiving an overwhelming response from their Saudi counterparts.

The delegation head and Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said the visit aimed to strengthen trade ties, explore investment opportunities, and foster collaboration in the food especially snacks,according to a media statement issued here Sunday.

Pakistani food companies have showcased their international standards high-quality products and processed foods, which have garnered significant interest from their counterparts, he said, adding, "We are engaged in productive meetings with leading Saudi food importers, distributors, and retailers, who have expressed keen interest in forging long-term partnerships.

"

He said daily discussions are underway for potential joint ventures between Pakistani and Saudi corporate sectors to enhance food production, processing and distribution. "We are also exploring avenues to set up manufacturing units in Saudi Arabia to cater to the growing demand for Halal and organic food products. Our month-long visit will pave the way for increased bilateral trade and investment in the food industry. We are optimistic about finalizing agreements that will boost exports and create new business opportunities." He said, this initiative aligns with both countries’ vision to strengthen economic cooperation and promote food security in the region.