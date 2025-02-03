(@Abdulla99267510)

Country's total food exports grew by 13.8 percent, reached 3.96 billion dollars in current fiscal year so far

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2025) Pakistan's food sector exports have witnessed an increase due to the efforts of government and Special Investment Facilitation Council.

In the current fiscal year so far, the country's total food exports grew by thirteen point eight percent, reaching 3.96 billion Dollars.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, rice exports during the first half of current fiscal year increased by fourteen point five zero percent, reaching 1.87 billion dollars. Sugar exports during this period reached 632,804 tons compared to 33,101 tons last year.

Meat exports saw a remarkable 3.64 percent increase while that of vegetable exports, particularly onions, showed an increase of 1.71 percent.