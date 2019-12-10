UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Swell To Nine-month High Of $17.29 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves swell to nine-month high of $17.29 billion

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have risen to nine-month high of $17.29 billion as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $1.3 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have risen to nine-month high of $17.29 billion as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $1.3 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).The central bank's reserves have expanded to $10.41 billion, whereas the reserves of commercial banks are $6.88 billion.In the current financial year, foreign exchange reserves have increased by $3.10 billion.Financial experts are of the view that despite the country's foreign exchange have swelled, but that still does not meet the standards of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which considers that the reserves of any country should be equal to imports for at least three months.Yesterday, the ADB and Pakistan struck a loan agreement of $1.3 billion for budgetary support and reforms of the country.This will help stabilise the foreign exchange reserves of the country, and strengthen Pakistan's slowing economy.

Under the agreement, the ADB has committed to providing $1 billion towards the Economic Stabilisation Programme which aims to improve exchange rate management, strengthen public financial management, restore allocative efficiency of scarce public resources and reduce the social impacts of macroeconomic stability measures, said the press release.Out of the total $1.3 billion loan, $300 million have been earmarked for reforms in the energy sector and the Financial Stability Programme.

This aims to address energy shortfalls as well as policy related shortcomings in the country's energy sector.In a report issued in Sept, the ADB reaffirmed that the country's economy is expected to grow slower than last year, with GDP growth projected at 2.8 per cent in the fiscal year 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank 2020 Asian Development Bank From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Dr ..

14 minutes ago

Mapping tool draws rivers, catchments of the globe ..

12 minutes ago

“I’m consulted in team selection,” says Test ..

23 minutes ago

S. Korea most affected by U.S.-China trade spat: r ..

9 minutes ago

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech ..

9 minutes ago

PCB Chairman optimistic about hosting of all its f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.