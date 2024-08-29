Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Go Up By $10.89m Last, Says SBP
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The report reveals that as of August 23, the total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $14.77 billion.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday released its latest data, indicating a rise in the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
According to the SBP, the reserves grew by $10.89 million during the week ending on August 23.
The report revealed that as of August 23, the total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $14.77 billion.
Specifically, the SBP’s own reserves witnessed an increase of $11.16 million, reaching $9.40 billion.
However, the reserves held by commercial banks experienced a decline as they fell down by $27 million to a total of $5.37 billion.
