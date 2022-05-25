UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Fragile Economy Cannot Afford Political Turmoil: SCCI

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Pakistan's fragile economy cannot afford political turmoil: SCCI

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Iftikhar Ali Malik cautioned Wednesday that country's fragile economy was not in position to bear the brunt of prolonged political turmoil at this crucial juncture of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Iftikhar Ali Malik cautioned Wednesday that country's fragile economy was not in position to bear the brunt of prolonged political turmoil at this crucial juncture of time.

The political turmoil had been inflicting tremendous loss to economy, making the lives of poor more miserable besides putting the country at stake, he said while talking to a delegation of young educated progressive women led by an emerging Utuber Ms Noreen Asim Siyal .

Malik said, Pakistan was among a few countries where political instability had badly damaged the economic growth despite having plenty of indigenous resources.

He said political instability had a significant negative effect on economic growth and government should take immediate measures on war footings to bring political stability, which he said was a pre-requisite for sustainable economy.

Malik urged political parties to demonstrate best prudence and exhibit the highest degree of wisdom to iron out the differences as unrest had wreaked havoc in all economic fronts.

He said that politics of confrontation, protest, violence and agitation was not solution to issues adding time had changed now and the influential nations were paying more attention to financial warfare to continue their dominance.

These countries are successfully using their weapons of economic destruction to weaken economies of poor nations to achieve their unholy designs adding Pakistan's economy was not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism.

Iftikhar Ali Malik highlighted the importance of enhancing exports by reducing cost of doing business to make country's products competitive in the world markets.

On the occasion, Ms Noreen Asim Siyal thanked Malik for encouraging them and said women almost constitute 49 percent of the population who can strive hard in every sphere of life if given equal benefits and opportunities at par with their fellow entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest World Exports Business Poor Young Chamber Women Market Commerce All Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

CS Balochistan for vaccination of children coming ..

CS Balochistan for vaccination of children coming from Afghanistan

27 seconds ago
 Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone conversation

Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone conversation

19 minutes ago
 PM confident Pak-UK ESD to deepen mutually benefic ..

PM confident Pak-UK ESD to deepen mutually beneficial engagement

19 minutes ago
 Long March: No reconciliation with armed group thr ..

Long March: No reconciliation with armed group threatening constitutional govern ..

19 minutes ago
 N. Korea Registers Over 155,000 New Fever Cases, T ..

N. Korea Registers Over 155,000 New Fever Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 3Mln - Sta ..

19 minutes ago
 PM grieves over death of veteran journalist Talat ..

PM grieves over death of veteran journalist Talat Aslam

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.