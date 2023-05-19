Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the country's future depended on the development of human resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the country's future depended on the development of human resources.

He was chairing the first meeting of Task Force for Human Resources an Skills Development, which was attended by representatives of the ministries of education, Overseas Pakistanis and Information Technology, and other stakeholders.

Ahsan Iqbal said modern technology and the fourth industrial revolution had created new challenges for the workforce.

Artificial intelligence and robots had completely changed the nature of work.

He said in 10 years, more than a quarter of employment was expected to be affected by modern technology.

Future challenges could be faced only by getting training and professional skills in modern technology, he added.

The minister said a road map should be prepared to take full advantage of the potential of the young population of Pakistan.

"Sub-committees of the task force should be set up to make final recommendations for utilization of human resources under modern requirements," he added.

Ahsan said provinces should play their role to increase the efficiency and quality of manpower. An integrated plan should be created to make the skills of the youth compatible with the requirements of the international markets.

He further said the solution to Pakistan's economic problems lay in linking the export sector with development.