UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Garments Exports Increase To $7.98 Billion: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan's garments exports increase to $7.98 billion: NA told

Ministry of Commerce Thursday informed the National Assembly that as a result of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+), Pakistan's garments exports to European Union (EU) had increased from $6.87 billion in 2013 to $7.98 billion in 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Commerce Thursday informed the National Assembly that as a result of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+), Pakistan's garments exports to European Union (EU) had increased from $6.87 billion in 2013 to $7.98 billion in 2018.

In a written in the National Assembly, the ministry told that under GSP+ Pakistan had duty free access in the EU market for garments and apparel and Pakistan's exports in garments and hosiery had increased by 92 percent.

It said the garment sector was one of the major sectors of the Pakistan's exports basket and Ministry of Commerce had always undertaken several steps to get market access for the Pakistani garments in international markets through trade diplomacy and trade promotion.

The ministry said in all bilateral arrangements under free and preferential trade agreements with other trading partners textile sector and garments figured prominently. Some of the recent steps taken by the ministry for access of the Pakistani garments in the international market were delineated below.

In order to boost garments exports to China, the government had taken various steps. There was early implementation of the Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) which had been signed during visit of prime minister to China April, 2019 and implemented from January 1, 2020.

The phase II had offered favorable concessions to Pakistan which inter alia include immediate elimination of tariff on 313 tariff lines of Pakistan's prime exports which included 91 tariff lines of garments.

In an effort to persuade textile products sourcing from Pakistan to China, the ministry led a delegation of 35 leading enterprises of textile and leather to participate in Li & Fung Vendor summit held in June15-19 in Shanghai.

The event helped in establishing B2B linkages for Pakistani enterprises with their Chinese counterparts.

Following that China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) a leading textile and garment association of China had shown keen interest in the joint ventures.

To showcase Pakistani products in Chinese market, Pakistan participated in 1st China international Import Exhibition (CIIE) held in November 2018 in Shanghai wherein large number of Pakistani enterprises including garment industry participated.

In addition to receiving concession on 232 tariff lines under Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia, Pakistan had also gained unilateral market access on 20 top priority tariff lines at zero duty of these 20 tariff lines.

These 20 tariff lines constituted $ 4 billion of Pakistan's global exports and cover over $ 600 million of Indonesia's global imports. Concessions on these tariff lines had been come into effect from March 2019.

In order to boost garments exports to South-Korea, the ministry led business delegation of leading textile and leather enterprises to South-Korea and arranged Trade and Investment Conference in Seoul in August 2019.

The conference helped the Pakistani companies to build linkages with South-Korea counterparts.

TEXPO, 2019 which was the biggest government level exhibition specific for the textile sector recently took place in Lahore in which delegates from more than 50 countries participated.

Heimtextil, Frankfurt and Heimtextil Moscow were the big textile exhibitions that Pakistan participated in and was planned for future years as well. This not only promoted our industry but also paved way for future endeavours.

Gatex Pakistan was an international exhibition particularly for garment, textile machinery and accessories. The subject exhibition was scheduled to take place at Lahore Expo Centre from March 11-14, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Prime Minister Exports Import Business Moscow Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China European Union Visit Shanghai Frankfurt Seoul Indonesia January March April August November 2018 2019 2020 Market Commerce Textile Event All From Government Agreement Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Unveils 2020 QLED 8K TV

17 minutes ago

LHC orders Ministry of Defence to release Col (ret ..

49 minutes ago

Over 91 % complaints of expats redressed via Pakis ..

51 minutes ago

Justin Bieber diagnosed with “Lym disease”

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.60 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

Mobile Phone imports up 63.6% to $498.4 million

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.