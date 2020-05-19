The government on Monday announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country recorded negative growth of 0.38 percent in Fiscal Year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):The government on Monday announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country recorded negative growth of 0.38 percent in Fiscal Year 2019-20.

The figures of growth rate seems encouraging keeping in view the projections by the World Bank and the International Moner Fund (IMF) of negative growth of 1.5 percent during the corresponding year.

The provisional growth estimation of GDP is based upon growth estimates of the agricultural, industrial and services sectors at 2.67 percent, -2.64 percent and 0.59 percent respectively.

The GDP growth projection was made during the 102nd meeting of the National Accounts Committee held here under the Chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Zafar Hassan.

The meeting noted that smart lockdown policy adopted by the government minimized the impact on economic growth compared to full lockdown situation.

The provisional estimates of the GDP and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) for the year 2019-20 were presented on the basis of latest data of 6-9 months which were annualized by incorporating the impact of Covid-19 for the final quarter.

The meeting was informed that the agriculture sector grew by 2.67 percent. Important crops during the year recorded growth of 2.90 percent. This growth has been recorded due to increase in production of wheat, rice and maize at 2.45 percent, 2.89 percent and 6.01 percent respectively. However, cotton, and sugarcane crops witnessed negative growth of 6.92 percent and 0.44 percent respectively.

Other crops (onion, potato, vegetables etc) showed positive growth of 4.57 percent mainly because of increase in production of pulses, oil seeds and vegetables. Similarly livestock sector registered a growth of 2.58 percent which is deviation from its historical growth primarily because of shrinkage in demand for dairy and poultry. Forestry also witnessed a growth of 2.29 percent due to increase in production of timber.

The overall industrial sector witnessed a negative growth of 2.64 percent mainly because of COVID-19 related lockdown of industrial units. The value added in the mining and quarrying sector declined by 8.82 percent.