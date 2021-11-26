UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's GDP To Grow At 5.5% In FY22: Planning Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan's GDP to grow at 5.5% in FY22: Planning ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's economy is likely to surpass the annual growth target by a fair margin likely in the range of 5.0 – 5.5%.

According to the first quarterly economic review for FY2021-22 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives on Friday, recent build-up in aggregate demand pressures is reflected through rising demand for imports and heightened credit to the private sector.

Moreover, rising consumption trends of energy and consumer durables during 1QFY22 are indicative of robust growth in economic activity.

The review added that with the easing of Covid restrictions, a cautious recalibration of the macroeconomic policy mix is required to strike a balance between supporting economic growth, ensuring debt sustainability, and advancing structural reforms that will help to improve the external current account prospects and build investors' confidence.

The momentum in imports is especially endangering the prospects of macroeconomic stability and the existing momentum in exports along with heightened remittance inflows are partially offsetting growing trade imbalances and debt servicing burden As far as the current account deficit is concerned, the external sector prospects are likely to remain within the manageable limit of below 3 percent of GDP.

Global commodity prices are expected to remain bullish for the next few months and thus its pass-through to domestic inflation will keep the inflationary situation complex.

Improved domestic supply situation of essential items is likely to offset further build-up of inflation albeit at elevated levels of 8.5% target for FY22 SBP has anchored the core inflationary expectations well until now, despite some upward pressures from supply management issues and surge in international commodity prices as well as upward adjustment of utility tariffs.

The policy rate remained supportive at large, however, a case could be advanced for upward adjustments.

On the fiscal side, improved tax revenue collection is likely to emerge as a key challenge mainly owing to foregone import duties and sales tax collected from POL products and cash margin requirements on non-essential imports.

The economic stimulus package announced by the government has helped in the revival of the manufacturing sector.

However, the pace of this recovery is still hindered by supply chain glitches at the local and global levels. The agriculture sector was relatively less affected by various Covid-related restrictions.

The output of Kharif crops is set to post another record production as suggested by initial estimates. Growth prospects in the service sector, which was the most affected by the Covid restrictions, have improved significantly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Agriculture Post From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

25 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

26 minutes ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubaiâ€™s latest achievements in r ..

56 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

59 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.