KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday, following the downward trend in the global market.

As per information provided by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the cost of 24-carat gold declined by Rs600 per tola, reaching Rs221,800, and by Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs190,158.

Simultaneously, the value of gold dropped by $4, closing at $1,914 per ounce in the international market today.

Within the local market, the price of gold has exhibited volatility due to ongoing political and economic uncertainties, coupled with elevated inflation and tracking international market movements. Many individuals opt to purchase gold during such periods as a secure investment and a safeguard against risks.

Data supplied by the association indicated that the price of silver remained steady at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.