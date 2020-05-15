Pakistan's imports of goods and services from China witnessed decrease of 6.84 percent during the first three quarter of financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):Pakistan's imports of goods and services from China witnessed decrease of 6.84 percent during the first three quarter of financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall imports from China into the country were recorded at $6973.167 million during July-March (2019-20) against the imports of $7485.193 million during July-March (2018-19), showing decreased of 6.84 percent, SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 16.22 percent, from $39.312 billion to $32.935 billion, according to the data.

On the other hand, the exports to China during the period under review were recorded at $1298.

259 million against exports of $1310.136 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 0.90 percent.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 1.13 percent in nine months, from $17.793 billion to $17.866 billion, the SBP data revealed.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with China witnessed decrease of 8.09 percent in deficit during first three quarters of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during the period under review was recorded at $5674.908 million against $6175.057 million during same period of last year, showing growth of 8.09 percent, the data revealed.

\395