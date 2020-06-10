Pakistan's imports of goods and services from China witnessed decrease of 7.81 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan's imports of goods and services from China witnessed decrease of 7.81 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall imports from China into the country were recorded at $7638.407 million during July-April (2019-20) against the imports of $8286.397 million during July-April (2018-19), showing negative growth of 7.81 percent, SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country from other countries witnessed decrease of 16.93 percent, from $43.447 billion last year to $36.090 billion current year, according to the data.

On the other hand, the exports to China during the period under review were recorded at $1410.

732 million against exports of $1484.727 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 4.98 percent.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed also decrease of 2.40 percent in ten months, from $20.134 billion to $19.649 billion, the SBP data revealed.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with China witnessed decrease of 9.21 percent in deficit during first ten months of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during the period under review was recorded at $6801.670 million against $6227.675 million during same period of last year, showing growth of 9.21 percent, the data revealed.