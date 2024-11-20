Open Menu

Pakistan's IT Exports Reach $1.2b

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:44 AM

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

State Bank says IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is thirteen percent higher than in September

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Pakistan's IT exports reached 1.2 billion Dollars during the first four months of current fiscal year.

According to the State Bank, IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is thirteen percent higher than in September.

The IT sector has been exporting services worth approximately 290 million dollars on average per month over the past one year.

With increase in IT exports, Pakistani companies have also expanded the number of their global clients.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Bank September October Billion Million

Recent Stories

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

12 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

12 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

12 hours ago
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

12 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

12 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

12 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

12 hours ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business