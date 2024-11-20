Pakistan's IT Exports Reach $1.2b
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:44 AM
State Bank says IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is thirteen percent higher than in September
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Pakistan's IT exports reached 1.2 billion Dollars during the first four months of current fiscal year.
According to the State Bank, IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is thirteen percent higher than in September.
The IT sector has been exporting services worth approximately 290 million dollars on average per month over the past one year.
With increase in IT exports, Pakistani companies have also expanded the number of their global clients.
Recent Stories
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates16 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 20243 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation12 hours ago
-
Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation12 hours ago
-
Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts13 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police13 hours ago
-
'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans at subsidized rates'14 hours ago
-
ECC considers proposal submitted by Ministry of Energy13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar discuss cooperation in field of IT, Telecom13 hours ago
-
World Bank Country Director meets Chairman FBR14 hours ago
-
LCCI for international events to spur economic growth16 hours ago