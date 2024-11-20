(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) Pakistan's IT exports reached 1.2 billion Dollars during the first four months of current fiscal year.

According to the State Bank, IT exports amounted to 330 million dollars in October, which is thirteen percent higher than in September.

The IT sector has been exporting services worth approximately 290 million dollars on average per month over the past one year.

With increase in IT exports, Pakistani companies have also expanded the number of their global clients.