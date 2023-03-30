UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,815.9 million as of March 24, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,815.9 million as of March 24, 2023.

According to a weekly report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 4,244.

3 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,571.6 million iii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 9,815.9 millionDuring the week ended on March 24, 2023, the SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 354 million to US$ 4,244.3 million due to external debt repayment.

