Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,964.9 million as of April 14, 2023.

According to a weekly report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

According to a weekly report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 4,432.

5 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,532.4 million iii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 9,964.9 millionDuring the week ended on April 14, 2023, SBP reserves increased by US$ 394 million to US$ 4,432.5 million. The increase in SBP reserves is mainly due to the receipt of US$ 300 million of GoP commercial loan.

