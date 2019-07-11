The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14,259.3 million on July 5, 2019, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14,259.3 million on July 5, 2019, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i)Foreign reserves held by the SBP: US$ 7,083.

6 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,175.7 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 14,259.3 million During the week ending July 5, SBP's reserves decreased by US$189 million to US$7,083.6 million, due to payments on account of external debt servicing.

The SBP on July 9, received the first tranche from IMF of US$991.4 million, after which SBP's reserves increased to US$8,035.5 million, it added.