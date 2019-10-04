UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:24 AM

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,003.7 million on September 27, said a weekly report issued by the SBP here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,003.7 million on September 27, said a weekly report issued by the SBP here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position was as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan : US$ 7,741.

6 million.

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,262.1 million.

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 15,003.7 million.

During the week ending September 27, SBP's reserves decreased by US$724million to US$7,741.6 million. Reduction in reserves was on account of GOP Debt repayments.

