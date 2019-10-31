The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,089.7 million on October 25, 2019, said a weekly report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,089.7 million on October 25, 2019, said a weekly report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP : US$ 7,914.

3 mln ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7,175.4 mln.

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 15,089.7 mlnDuring the week ending on October 25, SBP's reserves increased by US$22 million to US$7,914.3 million.