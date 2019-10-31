UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Pakistan's liquid foreign reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,089.7 million on October 25, 2019, said a weekly report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,089.7 million on October 25, 2019, said a weekly report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP : US$ 7,914.

3 mln ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7,175.4 mln.

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 15,089.7 mlnDuring the week ending on October 25, SBP's reserves increased by US$22 million to US$7,914.3 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan October 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

14 minutes ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

14 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

14 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

14 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.