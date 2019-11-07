UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,517.9 million on November 01, 2019, says a weekly report issued by the State bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the SBP : US$ 8,357.

6 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 7,160.3 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 15,517.9 million.

During the week ending November 1, SBP's reserves increased by US$443 million to US$8,357.6 million.

