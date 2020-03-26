The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,105.1 million on March-20, 2020, said a weekly report issued by the State bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:- i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 11,989.

2 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,115.9 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves??? ?: US$ 18,105.1 millionDuring the week ended March 20, 2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$690 million to US$ 11,989.2 million. This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to US$391 million, and other official payments.