UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,920.1 million on May 29, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,920.1 million on May 29, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,362.

1 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,558.0 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,920.1 million During the week ended May 29, 2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 1,712 million to US$ 10,362.1 million. This decline is primarily attributed to Government external debt repayments of US$ 1,669.1 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan May 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

26 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

29 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

29 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.