KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,775.3 million on June 12,2020, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,107.

1 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,668.2 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 16,775.3 millionDuring the week ended June 12,2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 11 million to US$ 10,107.1 million.