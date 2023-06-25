Open Menu

Pakistan's Location Ideal For Regional Connectivity: Iftikhar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Former president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Pakistan's geo-strategic location ideal for connecting Central Asian countries via sea routes for better and effective regional economic integration, besides boosting trilateral trade.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Khan Buneri here on Sunday, he said that Central Asia states were landlocked and Pakistan's ideal location could provide these countries a hassle-free short route to sea for their import and export goods handling.

He said, "Pakistan can also comfortably facilitate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in providing regional connectivity which will promote trade among member countries and even beyond." He said, the transport corridors and logistics infrastructure could benefit all member states leading to win-win cooperation.

"The SCO is a multi-dimensional organisation in terms of its scope and functioning and Pakistan can benefit from it. The SCO comprising 21 members with a mandate of enhancing economic cooperation, if fully geared up, can usher in an era of progress and prosperity in every sphere of life in the region," he observed.

Iftikhar Ali Malik stressed the need for harnessing the potential of SCO under the leadership of China for sustained regional economic growth. He said Pakistan as a trans-shipment and trade hub for SCO countries, could play a constructive role in further strengthening the organisation. He mentioned that private sector of Pakistan had always been readyto move forward the SCO's development agenda aimed at accelerating the economicactivities in the region.

