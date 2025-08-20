Pakistan’s marble, granite in high demand in China: PASDEC official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s granite and marble are witnessing strong demand from China, with officials saying the country’s vast reserves can support this growing market for over a century.

Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) official told Wealth Pakistan that Chinese buyers remain a key destination for Pakistani stone exports, even amid challenges like higher shipment costs after Covid-19.

He said the demand from China continues to be resilient, providing Pakistan with a unique opportunity to strengthen its foothold in one of the world’s largest stone markets.

“Pakistan could capture even greater market share in China and beyond if processing was localised and supported with better infrastructure. Mechanised mining has created a complete value chain — from extraction to processing — which allows our products to compete internationally”, he added.

With proper finishing and value addition, Pakistani stone could penetrate premium global markets as well. He said kitchen slabs sold in America’s outlets retail for thousands of Dollars but if Pakistan processes its granite and marble with the right technology, the same demand can be tapped in China and the West.

He highlighted that industrial clusters, such as Marble City in Risalpur where 80 units are operational, are playing a central role in making Pakistani stone products export-ready.

Recently, the PASDEC official briefed the Public Accounts Committee’s Sub-Committee-I on ongoing modernization initiatives in the stone and marble sector.

The committee was informed that more than 135 mechanised mining machines had been introduced nationwide, and that a 185-acre industrial zone in Risalpur equipped with a 22-megawatt grid station had been established to support industrial-scale processing.

The official also said that equipment and trained operators had been deployed at Gadani in Balochistan, while in Loralai nearly 40 mines were operational, with 25 engaged in local processing.

The official emphasized that new machinery for on-site crushing, cutting, and polishing had brought production standards closer to international benchmarks. He said mechanised mining would allow Pakistan not only to reduce dependence on raw stone exports but also to fully leverage the surging demand in China and other global markets.