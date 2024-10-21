Open Menu

Pakistan's Meat Exports To China Hit $3.3 Million From January-Sept 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 07:16 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan's meat exports to China reached an impressive $3.37 million from January to September 2024, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said that Chinese consumers are becoming more adventurous in their culinary choices, increasingly interested in trying high-quality meat from countries like Pakistan.

The country's rich tradition in meat production, particularly in beef and mutton, aligns well with the preferences of Chinese consumers. This demand is not merely a trend; it is part of China's broader goal to diversify its meat sources and enhance food security.

How did Pakistan achieve this milestone? It comes down to hard work and strategic planning.

The government has been supportive, implementing policies to boost export capabilities. Additionally, Pakistani meat exporters have demonstrated their ability to meet China's strict quality standards. Whether ensuring hygiene or delivering a consistent supply, they have proven they can compete on an international level, he told CEN.

Mongolia and Pakistan are the top exporters of boiled meat to China, with Pakistan exporting 694 tons worth $3.371 million from January to September 2024, while Mongolia exported 2,410 tons valued at $10.24 million in the same period. It is worth noting that the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) permitted Pakistani companies to export boiled meat to China last year, and so far, three Pakistani companies have registered with the GACC for this purpose.

APP/asg

