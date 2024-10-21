Pakistan's Meat Exports To China Hit $3.3 Million From January-Sept 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Pakistan's meat exports to China reached an impressive $3.37 million from January to September 2024, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC)
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan's meat exports to China reached an impressive $3.37 million from January to September 2024, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).
Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said that Chinese consumers are becoming more adventurous in their culinary choices, increasingly interested in trying high-quality meat from countries like Pakistan.
The country's rich tradition in meat production, particularly in beef and mutton, aligns well with the preferences of Chinese consumers. This demand is not merely a trend; it is part of China's broader goal to diversify its meat sources and enhance food security.
How did Pakistan achieve this milestone? It comes down to hard work and strategic planning.
The government has been supportive, implementing policies to boost export capabilities. Additionally, Pakistani meat exporters have demonstrated their ability to meet China's strict quality standards. Whether ensuring hygiene or delivering a consistent supply, they have proven they can compete on an international level, he told CEN.
Mongolia and Pakistan are the top exporters of boiled meat to China, with Pakistan exporting 694 tons worth $3.371 million from January to September 2024, while Mongolia exported 2,410 tons valued at $10.24 million in the same period. It is worth noting that the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) permitted Pakistani companies to export boiled meat to China last year, and so far, three Pakistani companies have registered with the GACC for this purpose.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
More Stories From Business
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees15 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola3 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 15.74% in 1st quarter4 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan to $ 3 trillion on 100 years of its independence5 hours ago
-
Commissioner for completing schemes5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $584 million from IT services' export during July-August 20245 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'5 hours ago
-
Seminar on promoting Pakistan's image, investment held5 hours ago
-
SECP expands engagement with provincial governments for ‘Insured Pakistan’ initiative6 hours ago