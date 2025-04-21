Pakistan’s new trade envoys poise to redefine economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Commerce formally inaugurated the pre-departure training program for the newly appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) on Monday.

The training program is a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s global economic presence."

"The event was marked by speeches from Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, and DG PITAD Shazia Adnan, each underlining the pivotal role TIOs will play in reshaping the country’s trade and investment diplomacy,said a press release issued here.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the transformative vision behind this fresh batch of 28 Trade and Investment Officers, selected through a merit-based, transparent process involving all key stakeholders, including MOFA, TDAP, and BOI. “Gone are the days when TIOs were perceived to be abroad for ceremonial duties or leisure. This time, they are expected to perform, and their performance will be measurable through established KPIs,” he stated.

Emphasizing the need for a smart and visible approach, the minister urged officers to move beyond conventional methods. “You must brand Pakistan not just as a country, but as a unique identity recognized through its exports — our mangoes, basmati rice, and world-class soccer balls. Let the world know us through our excellence,” he said.

He also called on TIOs to proactively explore trilateral cooperation models, recognizing the global shift towards economic blocs. “We must navigate the new global order with agility and creativity. Challenges, in fact, open new windows of opportunity,” he added.

The Minister lauded the historic HEMS event in Lahore, which saw participation from nearly 800 foreign delegates, as a testament to the capabilities of Pakistan’s economic diplomats. He encouraged officers to promote not just traditional exports but also non-traditional products and GI-tagged items, tapping into niche markets with innovative strategies.

Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul reinforced the urgency of this mission, calling for a mindset shift from political to commercial diplomacy. “The era of political diplomacy is waning. Trade and investment now define global power structures. You are no longer just diplomats; you are Pakistan’s economic front-liners,” he said.

Pointing to the dwindling exports, rising imports, and the pressure on foreign exchange, he stressed the role of TIOs in reversing this trend. “You are expected to act as catalysts, forming strong liaisons with chambers of commerce, retail giants, and multinational businesses in your host countries,” he urged. He also noted the expanded role of TIOs in promoting overseas employment, recognizing remittances as a crucial lifeline for the national economy.

In a candid appeal, Secretary Paul encouraged the officers to sharpen their knowledge and remain undeterred by challenges. “You carry the hopes of a nation struggling to stabilize its economy. Never let your vision get blurred — your work can determine the economic direction of Pakistan,” he emphasized.

Earlier in the ceremony, Director General PITAD Shazia Adnan warmly welcomed the new batch of TIOs and acknowledged the personal involvement of the Minister and Secretary in ensuring the success of this training initiative. “This training is not just a curriculum; it’s a launchpad for your mission abroad. You are Pakistan’s future trade diplomats, responsible for bridging economic gaps and building long-term partnerships,” she said.

Shazia highlighted the comprehensive nature of the training program, which includes interactions with leading business chambers, government departments, and industry leaders. “From classroom sessions to real-world briefings, this training is designed to give you a 360-degree view of the trade and investment landscape,” she added.

She urged officers to approach their assignments with dedication, passion, and integrity, reminding them of the great responsibility they now carry. “You are the torchbearers of Pakistan’s economic diplomacy. The world is watching, and the stakes are high,” she concluded.

The event marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s approach to global trade and investment promotion, with a clear message: TIOs are no longer mere representatives, but changemakers equipped to drive Pakistan’s economic renaissance on the global stage. The government’s commitment to empowering these officers with robust training, strategic direction, and performance accountability signals a bold step towards economic diplomacy that delivers results.