ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 2.08 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year 2023-24.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives remained small amount of $4.427 billion, which is 13.70 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $32.295 billion during July-June (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

China tops the list of the countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighboring countries, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 8.60 per cent from $2709.901 million last year to $2476.790 million whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $773.892 million from $558.032 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 19.08 per cent to $787.348 million from $661.192 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka decreased to $376.612 million from $392.899.

The exports to Nepal decreased to $2.

438 million from $2.711 million in the previous year.

Pakistan exports to Maldives witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.98 cent to $9.121 million from $9.212 million while exports to India decreased to $1.429 million from $3.447 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $16.699 billion during the period under review as compared to $13.838 billion during the previous year 2023-24, showing an increase of 30.07 percent.

The imports from China during July-June 2024-25 were recorded at $16.312 billion against the $13.504 billion during July-June 2023-24, showing an increase of 20.79 percent.

Among other countries, imports from India increased to $220.580 million from $206.892 million whereas imports from Afghanistan also increased by 116.53 percent from $11.960 million to $ 25.898 million.

Imports from Sri Lanka surged by 2.45 percent from $58.302 million to $59.731 million whereas imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 78.312 million from $56.555 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country were recorded at $2.013 million as compared to $ 0.418 million last year, it added.