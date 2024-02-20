Open Menu

Pakistan's Regional Exports Increase 21.68% In 7 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Pakistan's regional exports increase 21.68% in 7 months

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 21.68 per cent in the first seven months of the financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 21.68 per cent in the first seven months of the financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $2614.021 million, which is 14.54 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $17977.963 million during July-January (2023-24), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed an increase of 44.53 per cent to $1726.679 million in seven months of this year from $1194.639 million last year while exports to Afghanistan witnessed a nominal decline of 0.08 percent from $285.177 million to $284.927 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also decreased by 23.27 percent to $367.776 million this year from $479.357 whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 24.65 percent to $227.

254 million from $182.313.

The exports to India decreased to $0.150 million from $0.153 million in the previous year.

Exports to Nepal increased by 2.38 per cent to $1.887 million from 1843 million while to Maldives increased by 12.45 per cent to $5.348 million from 4.734 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $7153.643 million during the period under review as compared to $6664.926 million during last year, showing an increase of 7.33 per cent.

The imports from China during July-January 2023-24 were recorded at $6959.768 million against the $6464.217 million during July-January 2022-23, showing a decrease of 7.66 per cent during the period.

Among other countries, imports from India are worth $120.260 million against the imports of $104.772 million, an increase of 15.43 per cent while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 61.68 percent from $13.389 million to $5.130 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka increase to $33.945 million from $32.960 million whereas Pakistan imports from Bangladesh recorded $ 33.853 million from $48.690 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 69.09 per cent from $0.495 million to $0.153 million, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Sri Lanka China Maldives Nepal Border From Million

Recent Stories

Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizw ..

Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership

3 minutes ago
 PSX gains 4.49 points

PSX gains 4.49 points

2 minutes ago
 Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade ..

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations

10 minutes ago
 Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

27 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

41 minutes ago
 China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to ..

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

6 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 k ..

NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar

6 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

2 hours ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

2 hours ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internshi ..

UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business